Pagan leads brutal aural assault

LISMORE band Masochist will support Pagan at The Northern in Byron Bay this Sunday.

Masochist who performed at Falls Festival have continued to wow crowds around the country and are thrilled to once again support Pagan.

Melbourne's blackened rock'n'rollers Pagan have announced the line up for their second annual THE HOLY COMMUNION II, as well as supports for their upcoming The Evil Eye tour - an extensive procession throughout Australia in April/May.

A party of sorts, THE HOLY COMMUNION II is carefully curated by the band in celebration of all the things that make up the Pagan aesthetic - darkness, dance-floors, demons and discotheques. For their next sacrament, Pagan have handpicked some of Melbourne's most exciting acts, including Batz, Outright, Blind Girls, No Haven and Boundless for a showcase that will leave you high and dry.

This year's THE HOLY COMMUNION II will take place on April 10 and the band have chosen Brunswick's Stay Gold for the rite: a venue that sits at the top end of beautiful Sydney Road, famous for its espresso bars, social clubs, good food and a particular furniture store owned by a pillar of the community that never seems to be open.

Pagan have asked that all guests in attendance to please wear RED in worship of the colour of blood, fire, fine wine, finer aperitifs and true love.

"Their cult is spreading. And fast...” - Kerrang! Magazine

"The disco stomp and Nikki's Madonna full dance moves mean you never know what's going to happen next” - Metal Hammer

Alongside the unveiling of the full THE HOLY COMMUNION II program, Pagan have also revealed Blind Girls be joining them on their Evil Eye pilgrimage across Australia.

Featuring a unique line up on each date, expect to see bands such as The Dead Love, Hope Drone, Empress and more share in the rituals on city specific shows.

After the Australian tour, Pagan will take their book of spells back to Europe for a blaze of glory throughout the UK and then off to Germany where they will share the stage with Microwave.

Afterwards, the band will appear at Slam Dunk Festival before wrapping up their run supporting Trophy Eyes at their sold out show.

The cult is coming.

Sunday April 28 - The Northern, Byron Bay w/ Blind Girls, Masochist

Free entry