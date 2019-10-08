Paedophile rocker to cash in on Joker

Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the controversial film, Joker. Picture: AP

The record-breaking box office success of Joker could make a fortune for jailed paedophile Gary Glitter, according to reports.

A pivotal scene in the Joaquin Phoenix movie features two minutes of Glitter's 1972 glam rock track Rock and Roll Part 2, reports the New York Post.

That means the 75-year-old singer, a convicted paedophile serving 16 years for attacking three girls, could rake in hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to The Sun.

Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, helped write the track and will receive a lump sum for allowing the recording to be used in the film, the paper said.

He will reportedly also receive royalties based on how well the film does. Joker has already made $US93.5 million ($A138 million) in America - the highest debut for an October film in US history - and garnered $US234 million ($A345 million) internationally on opening weekend, according to Variety.

The disgraced former rocker will also get royalties from future DVD and soundtrack sales, The Sun said.

The use of the song - which appears in a scene where Phoenix's Joker dances down a long flight of steps as he fully transforms into the villain - sparked outrage among fans.

"They're literally paying a paedophile to use his music in a movie about the consequences of child abuse. I'm off the fence - this movie is immoral bull***t," @ManVsPink raged on Twitter.

"The most morally questionable aspect of the film is the use of a Gary Glitter song, and the film is well aware of this," Darren Mooney wrote, later calling it "morally irresponsible."

"The decision to pay a paedophile royalties is indefensible."

Glitter is locked up after being found guilty in 2015 in the UK of attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sex with a girl under the age of 13.

"It is difficult to overstate the depravity of this dreadful behaviour," Judge Alistair McCreath said at his sentencing.

He was also jailed in 1999 for possession of child pornography, the first of several convictions. He was then jailed in Vietnam in 2006 for molesting two girls aged 11 and 12 before being released in 2008.

Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, was jailed for the third time in 2015 for abusing three young girls and is believed to be due for release in 2021.

Last year he was moved from Albany jail on the Isle of Wight to Category C jail The Verne on the isle of Portland, Dorset, in the UK.

In 2013 it emerged he had earned an estimated $A1.8 million of royalties after Oasis sampled his lyrics.

The 1995 track Hello from Oasis' hit album (What's the Story) Morning Glory? included the line "Hello, hello, it's good to be back" - taken from Glitter's 1973 hit Hello, Hello, I'm Back Again.

He also got an estimated $A365,000 for copyright infringement.

- with The Sun