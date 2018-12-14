Paedophile cops jail time two decades on

JUSTICE SERVED: Donald Malloy was sentenced at Coffs Harbour District Court last week to five years and six months imprisonment.

JUSTICE SERVED: Donald Malloy was sentenced at Coffs Harbour District Court last week to five years and six months imprisonment.

HEARING Judge King sentence Donald Malloy to prison at Coffs Harbour's District Court last week, Rachael* was relieved that after almost 20 years, justice was finally served.

"Paedophiles forget that children eventually grow up," she said.

"He was supposed to be a male role model for me. I was supposed to feel safe and protected.

"I don't think I'll ever feel that. He stole everything from my childhood."

On December 6, Malloy was sentenced to jail for five years and six months for the offences of sexual intercourse with a child aged between 10-16 years, and an act of indecency toward a child under 16 years inflicted upon Rachael, who is now aged 29.

Malloy, who was a regular at local markets selling his woodwork, was arrested in 2015 at a home in Toormina for the historical sexual assaults that took place in the late 90s.

Now a mother of four, Rachael admitted she was "definitely hyper vigilant" about the safety of her young children after her own childhood ordeal.

She said she wanted to urge victims of childhood sexual assault not to be hesitant in reporting it to police, saying it was important offenders were held to account.

Rachael herself was encouraged to speak up at the age of 25.

"A few years ago a crime happened in Coffs that really hit home for me. I was moving from Coffs at the time and I thought he (Malloy) shouldn't be able to get away with this, I needed to do something before I left.

"If it's happened to you it's never too late to go to the police, they will take it seriously.

"And sometimes, like with my case, you do get justice."

Rachael had only praise for Judge King, admitting she had "low expectations" of the sentencing, fearing Malloy would not be sent back to jail.

Malloy had already served some time in 2015 after he was charged with the offences and refused bail.

"The whole time in court I was thinking, 'please, just at least two years'. But... justice was served," she said.

"Most of the time judges and anyone a part of the law seem to get almost shamed when serving justice. I thought this judge did an amazing job and saw it for what it was.

"He gave the sentence which was the right one."

Malloy, aged in his 60s, will be eligible for parole in January 2021.

"These offenders need to know that it doesn't matter if you do it as a one-off or if you do it over and over again, it's going to stick with the victim," Rachael said.

"It doesn't go away."

According to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there were almost 25,000 victims of sexual assault recorded by police in 2017 - an eight-year high.

The national sexual assault and domestic violence hotline is 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).

Adults surviving child abuse can also call Blue Knot on 1300 657 380.

For crisis support call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

*Name has been changed.