Paddle out in honour of 'dear friend' and Byron DJ

Alina Rylko
by

A PADDLE out into the surf was held in honour of slain Byron Bay DJ, Chris Badley, on Saturday.

DJ Dad Bod died as a consequence of blunt-force trauma at a Byron Bay Christmas Party and young kickboxer Javen O'Neill, 24, is charged with his murder.

Mr O'Neill allegedly punched the 28-year-old Byron Bay DJ and remains behind bars after prosecutors made a successful detention application against him on Friday.

Friends of DJ Dad Bod took to social media to honour Bradley on Saturday, with Retailer Tracey Fisher sharing a photo of the paddle out on her Instagram account, 'Ateliernorth52'.

She captioned it: 'A typical day in Byron Bay today.

"In honour of our dearest Chris Bradley DJ Dad Bod.

"What a beautiful paddle out to celebrate your life, friendships and amazing musical talent to the community of Byron Bay.

"In our hearts forever.”

Mr O'Neill is scheduled to reappear in a Lismore court on January 16.

Topics:  byron bay chris bradley northern rivers court

Lismore Northern Star
