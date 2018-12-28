Packing for Falls? Here's the weather forecast

Sienna Aboody, 10, Juniper Harper, 11, Kawani Aboody, 12, and Ocean Curtis, 10, of Lennox Head, enjoying the ocean on a beautiful day on the Far North Coast. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

WE'RE just days away from the gates officially opening for Falls Festival, and it seems punters can leave the gumboots at home but should prepare for some hot days.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting mostly sunshine for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with possible temperatures in the mid 30s.

Minimum temperatures sit in the low 20s for the three days and daytime temperatures are predicted to sit around 29C, but it could feel much hotter.

For other parts of the Northern Rivers away from the coast temperatures could soar into the mid to high 30's from the weekend with 35C predicted for Casino on Sunday, increasing to 38C on New Year Day and 34C predicted for Lismore.

BoM forecaster Rob Taggart the days will be mostly sunny/ partly cloudy.

"We're not expecting any significant rainfall over the course of the week - there could be an off shower off the coast which could clip the shore but it's a small chance,” he said.

"For Byron Bay we're looking at temperatures in the mid-high 20s.

"The winds are north to north-easterly in this period, so it could feel particularly fresh especially in the afternoon with winds up to 25km/h in the afternoon and evenings.

"For this time of year this is fairly good weather.”

As the weather is often unpredictable in this region you may still want to pack your gumboots just in case, but it's looking likely you will come home with a clean pair.

Mr Taggart said locations closer inland will see warmer temperatures all week.

"There's a slow moving high pressure system over the Tasman sea and there's a ridge extending there right up the coast and the ridge isn't budging for five days or so.

"It means each consecutive day can get warmer and towns closer to the coast will be cooler because of sea breezes.”