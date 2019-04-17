Menu
Rain is expected for the Easter long weekend.
Weather

Packing for Bluesfest? You're going to need gumboots

Aisling Brennan
by
17th Apr 2019 3:22 PM
DON'T forget to pack your rain jacket if you're heading to Bluesfest this weekend.

Festival goers can expect the Easter long weekend to be a wet one, with more than 50mm of rain expected to fall over Byron Bay from Thursday to Monday - the exact time festival goers will be grooving to the tunes of Bluesfest.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a very high chance of showers, between 8-20mm of rain on Thursday, up to 15mm on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday and Monday are looking a little drier, with a forecast of up to 6mm on Sunday and up to 4mm for Monday.

As for the rest of the region, Ballina and Lismore can also expect plenty of rain across the long weekend.

Similar rainfall totals are forecast for Ballina, with levels decreasing away from the coast.

Temperatures across the region are forecast in the mid 20s all week.

Forecasts can change (fingers crossed), but at the moment it's looking like scarves, gumboots and umbrellas for everyone.

