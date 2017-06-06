Pack your brolly for the long weekend

Brisk winds to the east of the high should trigger isolated showers along the NSW, eastern VIC, NSW and south QLD coasts. [Photo: Weatherzone]

THERE'S a chance of showers in the Northern Rivers on the long weekend to threaten any pre-planned outdoor activities.

Saturday June 10 to Monday June 12 will see a high chance of a "shower or two" and a top of 19 degrees Celsius according to BoM meteorologist Jordan Notara, as a high pressure systems comes in and brings onshore winds.

If you're looking to escape the rain over the weekend you may find it difficult, with predicted showers along the east coast from Sydney to Tweed.

Maximum temperatures will sit in the low 20s across the Northern Rivers for the remainder of this working week.

As the clouds come in for the weekend showers minimum temperatures will sit around 9 degrees Celsius Sunday and 10 degrees Celsius on the Monday morning.

Maximum temperatures for Ballina 21 degrees today, 19 tomorrow.

Minimum daytime temperature for Byron Bay tomorrow at 17 degrees Celsius, and a chance of a shower and strong winds on Friday with a top of 20 degrees Celsius.

This weeks Byron weather forecast from BoM

Wednesday appears to bring some chill to the North Coast with minimum temperatures of 6 degrees, and a maximum of 18 for Lismore and 17 for Byron's daytime temperatures.

This weeks Lismore weather forecast from BoM

There is a potential for snow in the Snowy Mountains today with an expectation of 5cm but as the high pressure system moves back in, the chance of snow is less likely in any parts of New South Wales for the rest of the week.

Today in the Northern Rivers will remain sunny after this morning's fog.