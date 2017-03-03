28°
Pack of savage wild dogs attack woman

Alison Paterson
Claudia Jambor
and | 3rd Mar 2017 8:00 AM
A woman at Dyraaba north-west of Casino, was attacked by wild dogs when she tried to rescue her pet terrier in the yard of her home.
WHEN wild dogs brazenly attacked her beloved terrier, Jane Smith* didn't hesitate.

After losing seven other small dogs to wild dogs, the lithe 55, who lives on a property at Dyraaba, leapt into action when Bomber, was attacked in the yard of her home.

She ran 100m across across the yard and dived into the fray to rescue Bomber, but the wild animals instantly turned on her, tearing her clothes with sharp teeth, leaving long scars on both her shoulders.

Desperate to save Bomber from being torn apart, despite an injured arm as a result of a mechanical accident, she fought as hard as could to free him.

Then another three wild dogs raced across and attacked her.

But Ms Smith is made of sterner stuff and her protective instincts snapped in.

Against almost insurmountable odds, she drew on self-defence skills, grabbed a nearby stick, whacked the largest dog on the side of the head.

After she fought the feral dogs off and away, despite her bleeding, Ms Smith first took her small dog to the vet head of having her own injuries attended to.

 

But despite the vet's best efforts, Bomber died, making him the eight dig she has lost in the last year to wild dogs.

Only then, did Ms Smith go to the doctor and had her gashes cleaned a underwent a tetanus booster.

Standing under a tree in her yard, Ms Smith said the wild dog problem is getting worse and said she is deeply on their increasing boldness and pack numbers.

Ms Smith who is , has considerable experience on the land and working with animals, is concerned

"Measures that used to be enough aren't now, the wild dogs are bolder," she said.

"Years ago on different properties I've either owned or rented, just keeping pets close at hand and fenced was well and truly enough. But now probably because of the cross-breeding with domestic dogs they are getting much bolder."

She shrugged off her injuries.

"I was wearing a loose shirt so the dogs tore that rather than me," she said.

"But what if a little girl or boy who had been in the yard when these wild dogs come by? It would be a tragedy."

Neighbour and Mummulgum farmer Tom Amey, is so concerned about wild dogs he founded the Northern Rivers Wild Dog Control Association.

Mr Amey said it's critical when anyone sights a wild dog they contact the North Coast Local Land Services on 1300 795 299.

"People can also text me on 0429 624 909 with the number, location and type of dogs," he said.

"Dogs have been around for several years, but the problem is getting worse, and the dogs more brazen."

Mr Amey also advocated the use of co-ordinated baits with landholders entering data in to the FeralScan app.

Local Land Services team leader invasive species, Dean Chamberlain said the aggression of the animals is, "mainly due to breeding season" at this time of year.

Mr Chamberlain said anecdotal evidence suggests wild dog attacks are increasing around the area.

He said it is vital residents report dog attacks to provide the service statistics to help bolster strategies to tackle the problem.

As a veterinary nurse based in Casino, Sue Higgins said wild dog attacks on animals has "always been a recurrent theme," but it is becoming a bigger issue within the community.

Ms Higgins noted the breed of the dogs have become more domestic as opposed to dingo breeds in previous years. 　

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  editors picks northern rivers environment wild dogs

