Motorists have been advised to avoid the Pacific Motorway at Tanah Merah.
Lanes closed, multiple people trapped in motorway crash

by Patrick Billings
6th Dec 2018 5:49 PM

A four-car pile-up has closed three northbound lanes on the Pacific Motorway

Five patients are being treated at the scene by paramedics with three people trapped in their vehicles.

The crash occurred at 3.34pm about a kilometre north of the Paradise Road exit ramp.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said all patients were conscious.

Two patients have been transported in a serious but stable condition to the Queensland Childrenâ€™s Hospital.

Police and firefighters are on the scene with motorists asked to avoid the area.

Traffic in the northbound lanes is already backed up as far as Beenleigh, while southbound lanes are also experiencing delays stretching as far north as MacGregor.

