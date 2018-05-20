Pacific Hwy ramp caravan crash
CREWS from the NSW Rural Fire Service at Lennox Head and Fire & Rescue Bangalow are cleaning up a crash on the Pacific Hwy off-ramp north of Lennox Head.
RFS Superintendent David Cook said the incident on the Pacific Hwy's southbound ramp to Hinterland Way, Knockrow, occurred when a four-wheel drive jack-knifed the caravan.
Supt Cook who was at the incident said everything was under control.
"Police are also on scene and no-one is injured,” he said.
"The single vehicle which is a four-wheel drive that was towing a caravan, has jack-knifed on the ramp and the fire-fighters are cleaning up the mess.”
Supt Cook said a tow-truck was on the way.
Southbound traffic is affected and drivers are advised to take extra care.