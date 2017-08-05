Pacific Highway upgrade to create 10,000 jobs

Kevin Hogan announced that the final bridge contracts for the Pacific Highway upgrade have been awarded.

THE Woolgoolga to Ballina highway upgrade is bringing even more jobs to the region with the announcement the final contracts have been awarded to Lend Lease Pty Ltd and Quickway Constructions Pty Ltd.

Lend Lease Pty Ltd has been contracted to build 17.5 kilometres of new highway between the Richmond River at Broadwater and Pimlico Road at Pimlico.

While Quickway Constructions Pty Ltd has been awarded the final bridge building contract to deliver 13 bridges between Richmond River and Coolgardie Road at Coolgardie.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said these contracts will see a great flow on investment and job opportunities in the region.

"These bridges will reduce flooding impacts on the highway, improving safety, travel times and travel reliability for the thousands of local motorists and tourists who use the highway every day,” Mr Hogan said.

"The Woolgoolga to Ballina section alone will support 2500 direct jobs and 7500 indirect jobs in the broader workforce at peak construction, including subcontractors, suppliers and service industries, providing a considerable boost to the entire north coast economy.”

Mr Hogan said the award of the seventh and final bridge building contract meant six different and experienced companies would deliver bridges between Glenugie and Ballina.

"This includes the two longest bridges of the upgrade, the 1.2 kilometre bridge across the Clarence River at Harwood and the one kilometre bridge across the Richmond River at Broadwater,” he said.

NSW Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said there would also be further job opportunities coming as contracts were awarded for main civil construction work.

"Lend Lease Pty Limited will be building the main civil work for two lanes in each direction north of the existing Richmond River Bridge including the Whytes Lane overpass, earthworks and drainage,” he said.

The upgrade is due to open by 2020 and is being funded by the Australian and NSW governments on an 80:20 basis.

To keep up to date with the progress of the project, visit http://www.rms.nsw.gov.au/projects/northern-nsw/woolgoolga-to-ballina/index.html