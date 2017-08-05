22°
News

Pacific Highway upgrade to create 10,000 jobs

Samantha Poate
| 5th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Kevin Hogan announced that the final bridge contracts for the Pacific Highway upgrade have been awarded.
Kevin Hogan announced that the final bridge contracts for the Pacific Highway upgrade have been awarded.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Woolgoolga to Ballina highway upgrade is bringing even more jobs to the region with the announcement the final contracts have been awarded to Lend Lease Pty Ltd and Quickway Constructions Pty Ltd.

Lend Lease Pty Ltd has been contracted to build 17.5 kilometres of new highway between the Richmond River at Broadwater and Pimlico Road at Pimlico.

While Quickway Constructions Pty Ltd has been awarded the final bridge building contract to deliver 13 bridges between Richmond River and Coolgardie Road at Coolgardie.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said these contracts will see a great flow on investment and job opportunities in the region.

"These bridges will reduce flooding impacts on the highway, improving safety, travel times and travel reliability for the thousands of local motorists and tourists who use the highway every day,” Mr Hogan said.

"The Woolgoolga to Ballina section alone will support 2500 direct jobs and 7500 indirect jobs in the broader workforce at peak construction, including subcontractors, suppliers and service industries, providing a considerable boost to the entire north coast economy.”

Mr Hogan said the award of the seventh and final bridge building contract meant six different and experienced companies would deliver bridges between Glenugie and Ballina.　

"This includes the two longest bridges of the upgrade, the 1.2 kilometre bridge across the Clarence River at Harwood and the one kilometre bridge across the Richmond River at Broadwater,” he said.

NSW Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said there would also be further job opportunities coming as contracts were awarded for main civil construction work.

"Lend Lease Pty Limited will be building the main civil work for two lanes in each direction north of the existing Richmond River Bridge including the Whytes Lane overpass, earthworks and drainage,” he said.

The upgrade is due to open by 2020 and is being funded by the Australian and NSW governments on an 80:20 basis.

To keep up to date with the progress of the project, visit http://www.rms.nsw.gov.au/projects/northern-nsw/woolgoolga-to-ballina/index.html

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  chris gulaptis kevin hogan northern rivers northern rivers roads pacific highway upgrade woolgoolga to ballina upgrade

Coalmine worker gets payout for horrific burns

Coalmine worker gets payout for horrific burns

Years after he received life-changing injuries in a mine accident, Ben Nelson had his day in court.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

TRADITIONAL: Find fantastic local produce, handcraft and coffee at the Lismore Carboot Markets.

Where to get fresh produce and local coffee from.

Gleaming rigs strut their stuff

The truck parade heads on into town for the Casino Truck Show.

More than 100 gleaming highway beasts will cruise through Casino

Our top stories over the past week

SCORE!: Far North Coast Hockey will be transformed in to a new state-of-the-art facility.

Drug convictions to gallery vandalism

Local Partners

Was he shot or did he fall? Lonely death a mystery

A 45 year-old single man and farmer by the name of George Sales was lying on the floor, his lungs filling with blood.

UNMARKED GRAVE: Burial site on plateau won't delay massive development

A burial site has been located on the site of a major residential lot subdivision on the North Lismore Plateau.

Opponents have vowed the fight will go on

'Lettuce' check out the markets this weekend

LETTUCE FANCIER: Denise Latham at her stall at the Mullumbimby Farmers' Market.

Denise Latham is what you might call a lettuce expert

Thirteen fantastic things to do this week

Marnie will be performing a pole dancing routine with Cherie Small, dance instructor from Roxie Rose Burlesque, for Stars of Lismore.

Writers, fireworks, poets and... Batman!

Mullum Music Fest: Artists coming back ten years later

QUIRKY: Elana Stone, Katie Wighton, Hannah Crofts and Georgia Mooney are folk band All Our Exes Live in Texas.

The festival announced its full line up for 2017

PHOTO GALLERY: Bentley Art Prize winner revealed

"I was inspired by a longing to paint rocks, I love the Australian landscape."

Apple products worth a mint

Now that they've been discontinued, certain Apple products could fetch a pretty penny on eBay.

Do you own a discontinued iPod Nano or iPod Shuffle?

Do you believe this man's yowie story?

Tim the Yowie Man has been investigating things that go bump in the night (or any other time) since his encounter with a yowie in 1994.

A supernatural sleuth shares some of his strangest experiences

Stunning images recognised

ABOVE: Dancer Lily Folpp, 17, won a pretigious scholarship.

Photographer's PANPA nominations

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

The graphic sex scenes are not blurred in the game.

It sold 35,000 copies in its first month

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Festivals to play on in department recommendation

Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival.

More than 80% of submissions were in support of the proposal

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

Private Bali Oasis In Town

1/86 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 $680,000 to...

Set on 439m2 of land this very private 2 bedroom townhouse is surrounded by beautiful, established tropical gardens. This creates the feeling of a Balinese...

UNDER CONTRACT

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $635,000

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $3,950,000

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 100 acre approx. farm known as...

Style, Serenity and Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000