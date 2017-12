A lane of the Pacific Highway has been closed off to remove a car from an early accident.

ONE lane has closed on the Pacific Highway as work is underway to remove a vehicle from an earlier accident.

Roads and Maritime Service personnel are on scene on the right, northbound lane of the highway at Yelgun near Tweed Valley Way to remove the car, understood to have crashed yesterday morning.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed and drive cautiously in the area.