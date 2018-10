ONE lane of the Pacific Highway northbound is closed near Ocean Shores due to an oil spill, Live Traffic is reporting.

Firefighters were called at about 4pm to an oil or diesel spill approximately 1.5km long at Coolamon Scenic Drive at Ocean Shores.

The heavy rain is impacting the spill and potentially causing it to runoff into local waterways.

RMS and police have been called to assist.

Both northbound lanes are affected.