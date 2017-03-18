25°
News

FLOOD ALERT: Four-year-old rescued from submerged car

Alina Rylko
| 18th Mar 2017 2:04 PM Updated: 3:46 PM
The Pacific Highway is closed in both directions between Grafton and Ballina
The Pacific Highway is closed in both directions between Grafton and Ballina Matt Deans

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 4.30pm: 

SES public information officer Ian Leckie said emergency services expect the Pacific Highway from Ballina and Grafton to be flood affected until midnight tonight.

Twelve SES rescues have taken place on the highway and in surrounding areas today, including one helicopter rescue of two parents and their four-year-old child at about 3.15pm.

The family were lucky to have survived, trapped in their vehicle in waist-deep waters on Glencoe Rd, west of Tabbimoble, for at least half an hour while crews frantically tried to locate them.

"They're extraordinarily lucky, it took us sometime to find them, we had an air search up and a grid search, they're very fortunate people," Mr Leckie said.

"We always say if it's flooded forget it. We're saying now: do you still want to see you family again tomorrow? Think again before driving into flood waters."

Heavy rains are expected to continue, with Woodburn copping 389 mls from 2am to 1.30pm today, which was "outrageous", Mr Leckie said.  

"This is a massive, ongoing rainfall event, with over 600 mls of water over parts of the M1 Highway.

"All waters and creeks surrounding the Pacific Highway near New Italy are rising up and expanding outwards.

"We've had 12 rescues today, including one at Bungawalbyn near Evans Head.

"That whole area is causing us massive problems, we've just had people getting caught in flood waters again and again."

Roads and Maritime Services have reported they have "cleared the site" but motorists can still expect heavy traffic conditions with significant delays on the Pacific Highway at New Italy, Swan Bay and Reardons Lane.

SES understands there to be many residents in flood affected areas remaining trapped, with "thousands" of calls received in the last 24-hours.

Motorists are again advised not to enter flood waters and to avoid the Pacific Highway between Ballina and Grafton.

UPDATE 2.35pm:

Roads and Maritime Services have reported they have "cleared the site" but motorists can still expect heavy traffic conditions with significant delays on the Pacific Highway at New Italy.

INITIAL REPORT:

EMERGENCY services have closed the Pacific Highway in both directions between Grafton and Ballina due to dangerous floodwaters.

Road and Maritime Services expect the road to remain closed until at least 11:00pm tonight with only heavy vehicles allowed to pass through on the northbound lane.

In the mean time, motorists have been warned to expect significant delays. Northbound motorists are parking or queueing at Grafton, and southbound motorists are parking or queueing at Ballina.

Northbound traffic is also heavy at Woodburn, with only local residents and emergency services allowed through.

Flooding in Woodburn. By Samantha Elley /The Northern Star
Flooding in Woodburn. By Samantha Elley /The Northern Star

Local residents and emergency services can access Maclean and Yamba.

Those travelling to or from Queensland are advised to use the New England Highway.

Summerland Way is also closed 5km north of Whiporie due to flooding, with residents advised to avoid the area and use the New England Highway.

A Tweed SES spokesman told ABC a mass rescue effort was required where the water went across the highway at New Italy.

Several vehicles were stranded in flash flooding with the SES estimating up to 30 cars have attempted to drive through the floodwater.

NSW Police extracted those motorists from their vehicles.


HEAVY RAIN AND STRONG WIND WARNING:

Heavy rain which may lead to flash flooding is expected through parts of the Northern Rivers and adjacent ranges today.

Rainfall totals between 100 mm to 200 mm are expected during Saturday for the warning area. Localised falls exceeding 250 mm are also possible during Saturday.

Damaging winds, averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible along the coastal fringe for southern parts of the Northern Rivers.


FLOOD WATCH:

There has been significant rainfall along the NSW Coast, especially in the Mid-North Coast with over 100 mm of rainfall being recorded in the past 24 hours to 9 am this morning.

Over 180 mm fell in Evans Head.

The low-pressure trough off the central and northern New South Wales coast is expected to continue to bring significant rainfall to the Northern Rivers for the remainder of Saturday and into Sunday.

This rainfall coupled with wet catchment conditions has the potential to cause flooding to develop in the following river valleys over the weekend:

1. Brunswick - minor flooding

2. Wilsons - minor flooding

3. Richmond - minor flooding

4. Clarence - minor flooding

5. Nambucca - minor to moderate

6. Macleay - minor flooding

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  flooding pacific highway road closures

FLOOD ALERT: Four-year-old rescued from submerged car

FLOOD ALERT: Four-year-old rescued from submerged car

Pacific Highway closed, over 600 mls on some parts of highway and 12 rescues needed, as SES battles to save lives in "massive, ongoing rainfall event".

Kyogle mayor calls for cop at 'vulnerable' Bonalbo

Police in Coffs harbour Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

"The Bonalbo police station has been condemned"

Funding boost for treatment centre

FUNDING HELPFrom left, North Coast PHN Chief Executive Vahid Saberi, Namatjira Haven Team Leader Dian Edwards, Page MP Kevin Hogan and Rekindling the Spirit Service Manager Jeff Richardson.

"Mental health is an issue for our entire community”

Care packs for our soldiers

ABOVE: A great community effort has into providing care packages for our Australian Soldiers.

Community helping soldiers with a care pack from home

Local Partners

Care packs for our soldiers

COMMUNITY helping soldiers with a care pack from home.

Funding to better bridge our communities

Council staff and soldiers working together on Kyogle bridges.

Page MP announces funding opportunity to help fix bad bridges

IncREDible Art exhibition for Byron

Some RED Inc artists with their artworks from a previous art exhibition in Lismore. From left, Naikia Taylor, John Rose, Amy Serone, Theo McPherson, Tim Thompson and Mbatha Nguta.

Group of local emerging artists with a disability showcase works

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

LISMORE: The Carboot Market is on this weekend.

Where to get fresh produce and good coffee from this weekend

Ten things to do (indoors) on the Northern Rivers this week

Martha Wainwright is a Canadian-American folk-rock singer-songwriter. She is the daughter of American folk singer and actor Loudon Wainwright III and Canadian folk singer-songwriter Kate McGarrigle.

Music, tacos, art, cinema and more

New Monopoly tokens to replace old favourites

THE results are in. The eight Monopoly tokens that will pass GO in the next generation of the popular board game have been announced.

Amanda Seyfried caught up in nude photo scandal

Amanda Seyfried.

AMANDA Seyfried calls for nude photos of her be removed from the web

Girls star Lena Dunham shows off strong body

Lena Dunham celebrates the opening of the Tracy Anderson 59th Street studio.

LENA Dunham uses exercise to help battle anxiety, depression

Tim Minchin's tongue-in-cheek tune up for APRA gong

Tim Minchin is up for an APRA award.

Viral hit up for Song of the Year accolade

Home and Away star celebrates milestone episode

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Pia Miller has had her fair share of drama on and off the screen.

Meet the Aussie filmmaker working with David Attenborough

A stormy sky heralds the end of the dry season on an East African savanna in a scene from the grasslands episode of the TV series Planet Earth II

Lions, tigers and bears - oh my!

IncREDible Art exhibition for Byron

Some RED Inc artists with their artworks from a previous art exhibition in Lismore. From left, Naikia Taylor, John Rose, Amy Serone, Theo McPherson, Tim Thompson and Mbatha Nguta.

Group of local emerging artists with a disability showcase works

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

1 Seery Road, Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Tastefully Renovated Character Home

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

EXCLUSIVE: $41 million play haven proponents speak out

Aerial photograph of Ballina looking south. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

Beef barons behind Ringtank Pty Ltd break silence

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

DA Plans for the Rainbow Cafe are on public display

NEW VISION: A digital impression of the new Rainbow Cafe.

New and old elements in the reborn Rainbow.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!