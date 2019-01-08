Menu
CRASH: A car and motorcycle have collided north of Harwood on the Pacific Highway.
Pacific Highway closed after car, motorcycle crash

Jarrard Potter
8th Jan 2019 1:03 PM

TRAFFIC on the Pacific Highway has been impacted in both directions north of Harwood this afternoon, as emergency services respond to a two-vehicle collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The collision happened at 1.01pm at Mororo near Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd.

Live Traffic NSW has reported the highway is now closed in both directions, with initial reports indicating the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the incident.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed in the area.

MORE TO COME. 

