Pacific Highway closed after car, motorcycle crash

CRASH: A car and motorcycle have collided north of Harwood on the Pacific Highway.

CRASH: A car and motorcycle have collided north of Harwood on the Pacific Highway. Live Traffic NSW

TRAFFIC on the Pacific Highway has been impacted in both directions north of Harwood this afternoon, as emergency services respond to a two-vehicle collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The collision happened at 1.01pm at Mororo near Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd.

Live Traffic NSW has reported the highway is now closed in both directions, with initial reports indicating the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the incident.

MORORO: Only one lane of the Pacific Hwy is open under stop/slow traffic control near Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd due to a car and motorcycle crash. Traffic is heavy. Allow plenty of travel time. pic.twitter.com/0EYnMTqJmd — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) January 8, 2019

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed in the area.

MORE TO COME.