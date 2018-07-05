Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Dashcam catches woman sitting out of window of moving car
Crime

P-plater's 'potentially fatal' stunt caught on camera

Inge Hansen
by
5th Jul 2018 11:26 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO P-platers have lost their licence after dash cam footage captured a girl hanging out of the window of a moving car travelling along a Hervey Bay road.

The concerned driver of the car which captured the dangerous behaviour from behind took the video to police which raised fresh concerns the behaviour was still happening.

After receiving the footage, officers located the young duo and issued the driver with two traffic infringement notices totalling six demerit points and more than $700 in fines.

The passenger was issued with similar infringements also totalling six demerit points and fines totalling more than $700.

Both occupants were on their P Plate licences which they have now lost through demerit point accumulation.

Officers encouraged the public to submit footage depicting any type of illegal activity or traffic incident.

"If you have video footage please consider submitting this with the complaint as it greatly assists police in their investigations to help keep our road users safe," a police spokeswoman said.

dash cam fccrime fcpolice hervey bay police
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Massive rent reduction for Lismore's old Target building

    premium_icon Massive rent reduction for Lismore's old Target building

    Business A COMMERCIAL real estate agent has announced two CBD properties have been given a huge rent reduction in the hope it will bring new businesses to town.

    • 5th Jul 2018 12:00 PM
    Tests will reveal why this baby whale died

    Tests will reveal why this baby whale died

    Environment Researchers hope to get answers about the whale's cause of death

    • 5th Jul 2018 11:40 AM
    How much is that doggie in the Facebook window?

    premium_icon How much is that doggie in the Facebook window?

    News Scrolling through this Facebook page pulls at the heartstrings

    Bail granted for man who was on the run for two years

    premium_icon Bail granted for man who was on the run for two years

    Crime Police have accused the man of assaulting a 63-year-old man

    Local Partners