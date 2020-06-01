P plater’s low cost plates don’t fool police
ONE South Burnett woman has earned herself a date in court next month after her cardboard licence plates failed to convince Kingaroy Police.
On Wednesday, May 20 at 1.50am officers observed a Holden sedan on Rodgers Dr displaying a homemade cardboard registration plate.
Not surprisingly, initial inquiries revealed the vehicle being driven by a 30-year-old Benarkin North woman was unregistered.
The woman also failed to display a set of red provisional driver plates on the vehicle.
She will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, July 6 facing a handful of charges including allegedly driving an unregistered vehicle, an uninsured vehicle, displaying false plates and failing to display red P plates.
READ MORE:
Burnett man rolls car while allegedly drunk and unlicensed
400+ CHARGES: Latest to be caught in massive drug sting
REPEAT OFFENDER: Panel beater blows three times limit