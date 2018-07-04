Menu
P-plater's honest reason for doing burnout

4th Jul 2018 7:35 AM

A YOUNG driver will be a bit short on cash after police caught him doing a burnout in Lismore last night.

About 7.20pm, police were on foot on Diadem St when they heard the sounds of a car accelerating harshly and wheels losing traction with the roadway for about four seconds.

Police believed the vehicle was only a short distance away in Laurel Avenue.

Officers watched and saw a silver ute appear from that direction turning right from Laurel Avenue into Diadem Street Lismore towards them.

Police stopped the 17-year-old P-plate driver and asked him why he was driving in this manner.

He told officers he was "just being silly."

The teenager was issued an infringement notice for negligent driving, which carries a fine of $448 and a loss of three points off his licence.

Lismore Northern Star

