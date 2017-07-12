P-plater nabbed speeding more than 45kmh over limit

CHARGED with drink driving, possession of cannabis and driving more than 45km over the speed limit, a Casino P-plater won't be back on the road any time soon after police nabbed him on the Bruxner Highway in the early hours of this morning.

Police will allege the man, 40, was driving west bound on the Bruxner Highway toward Casino about 1.15am Wednesday morning when he was detected driving at more than 100km/h, exceeding the speed limit.

When police followed, officers allege the driver of the Holden Commadore accelerated to more than 160km/h but pulled over when police turned on their lights.

The vehicle pulled over near Foy St, Casino where police conducted a roadside breath test, which revealed a blood alcohol concentration in the mid-range.

Officers said they then had reason to search the car and found a small quantity of cannabis.

The driver was arrested and taken back to Casino Police Station where he was charged with mid-range drink driving, possession of a prohibited drug and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

His provisional one licence was suspended on the spot.

He will appear in Casino Local Court on August 9.