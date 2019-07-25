P-plater leads police on 7km pursuit

A LISMORE man, 19, will front court on a string of offences after he was arrested following a pursuit in Lismore today.

Richmond Highway Patrol Sergeant Matt Linton said at 12.10pm today highway patrol tried to stop a vehicle in North Lismore after they received a driving complaint.

It lasted about seven kilometres and ended on Nimbin Rd near Goolmangar, Sgt Linton said.

The driver was on his provisional license and the car was unregistered.

"We had road spikes set up but the vehicle stopped just short of the road spikes.

"After the vehicle stopped, police attempted to arrest the driver.

"He resisted arrest but eventually was arrested and was removed from the vehicle.

"He was taken for a blood and urine sample and was suspected for driving on drugs.”

Police seized cannabis from the driver's vehicle.

He was charged with five different offences.