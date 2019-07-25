Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a driver following a pursuit.
Police have arrested a driver following a pursuit. TREVOR VEALE
Crime

P-plater leads police on 7km pursuit

JASMINE BURKE
by
25th Jul 2019 4:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LISMORE man, 19, will front court on a string of offences after he was arrested following a pursuit in Lismore today.

Richmond Highway Patrol Sergeant Matt Linton said at 12.10pm today highway patrol tried to stop a vehicle in North Lismore after they received a driving complaint.

It lasted about seven kilometres and ended on Nimbin Rd near Goolmangar, Sgt Linton said.

The driver was on his provisional license and the car was unregistered.

"We had road spikes set up but the vehicle stopped just short of the road spikes.

"After the vehicle stopped, police attempted to arrest the driver.

"He resisted arrest but eventually was arrested and was removed from the vehicle.

"He was taken for a blood and urine sample and was suspected for driving on drugs.”

Police seized cannabis from the driver's vehicle.

He was charged with five different offences.

northern rivers crime police pursuit richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Totally destroyed': Fire rips through Northern Rivers home

    premium_icon 'Totally destroyed': Fire rips through Northern Rivers home

    News RESIDENTS managed to escape the blaze after being alerted by smoke alarms.

    230 jobs to be created at $35 million shopping centre

    premium_icon 230 jobs to be created at $35 million shopping centre

    Business The project should be open in 12 months

    Government has 'no plan' to change 'inaccurate' advice

    premium_icon Government has 'no plan' to change 'inaccurate' advice

    Crime Centre for Road Safety responds to magistrate's call for change

    Murder committal hearing could 'start from scratch'

    premium_icon Murder committal hearing could 'start from scratch'

    Crime A 25-year-old remains behind bars accused of the stabbing death