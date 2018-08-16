P-plater fined $903, loses licence for speeding on highway

A LOCAL lad has a lot of time to think about his manner of driving after being stopped by police.

Police allege at 10:30am on the August 10, Highway Patrol detected a car driving at 128km/h along the Pacific Highway, Newrybar.

Police spoke to the driver, a 19-year-old Ballina man on a Provisional licence.

His licence condition limits his speed to 90km/h.

The 19-year-old was issued a $903.00 infringement notice for speeding, lost five points off his licence and had his license suspended on the spot.