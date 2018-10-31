P-plater evades police at high speed

Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016. Kevin Farmer

A 26-YEAR-old Casino man will front court next month after he was charged with several offences after incidents in Nimbin yesterday.

Police will allege at about 4.20pm yesterday the was sighted in Nimbin and police attempted to pull him over regarding a P plate offence.

He attempted to evade police who did not engage in a pursuit.

He was sighted again a short time later and evaded police at excessive and dangerous speed.

He was followed to Blakebrook Public School where he collided with signage and fled on foot.

Police located him hiding in a building on the grounds.

He was arrested and taken to Lismore Base Hospital for blood and urine samples.

He was charged with driving in a dangerous manner, exceeding speed more than 30kms, and trespasings. Police said possible further charges will be applied once the analysis comes back.

His licence was suspended.

He was given conditional bail to appear at Lismore court on November 26.