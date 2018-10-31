Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016. Kevin Farmer
Crime

P-plater evades police at high speed

JASMINE BURKE
by
31st Oct 2018 9:27 AM

A 26-YEAR-old Casino man will front court next month after he was charged with several offences after incidents in Nimbin yesterday.

Police will allege at about 4.20pm yesterday the was sighted in Nimbin and police attempted to pull him over regarding a P plate offence.

He attempted to evade police who did not engage in a pursuit.

He was sighted again a short time later and evaded police at excessive and dangerous speed.

He was followed to Blakebrook Public School where he collided with signage and fled on foot.

Police located him hiding in a building on the grounds.

He was arrested and taken to Lismore Base Hospital for blood and urine samples.

He was charged with driving in a dangerous manner, exceeding speed more than 30kms, and trespasings. Police said possible further charges will be applied once the analysis comes back.

His licence was suspended.

He was given conditional bail to appear at Lismore court on November 26.

high speed northern rivers crime police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    The 33 love emails that landed man in jail

    premium_icon The 33 love emails that landed man in jail

    Crime THE Northern Rivers man refused to accept the object of his affection did not hold him in the same regard. So what did he write, and what happened?

    New look for business chamber after resignations

    premium_icon New look for business chamber after resignations

    Business Lismore Chamber of Commerce elects a new interim board

    Beloved priest to retire after 60 years

    premium_icon Beloved priest to retire after 60 years

    Religion & Spirituality Woodlawn College Chaplain reflects on his time at the college

    Visit Lismore's scariest house on Halloween... if you dare!

    premium_icon Visit Lismore's scariest house on Halloween... if you dare!

    News There's a gargoyle with glowing red eyes, and that's just the start

    Local Partners