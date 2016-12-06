P Plater clocked at 130km/h while drunk

DRIVING drunk 40km/h over the speed limit has seen one local P Plater lose his licence.

Senior Constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said that at 1am on Sunday police allegedly saw a 29-year-old Ballina man driving at a speed of about 130km/h on the Bruxner Highway, Alstonville.

The driver was stopped and presented a P1 licence to police.

A P1 driver has a speed limit of 90km/h.

The driver was also intoxicated, snr cnst Henderson said.

He had held a driver's licence for only five months.

At Ballina Police station he was charged with Mid Range PCA - 2nd offence and had his licence suspended.

He was also issued a ticket for speeding.