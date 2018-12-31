Menu
Police caught a drunk driver. Trevor Veale
P-plater charged with high-range drink driving after crash

JASMINE BURKE
31st Dec 2018 12:49 PM
A TWENTY-FIVE year old man has been charged with drink driving after his car crashed into a tree early this morning.

Richmond Police District said police were called to the scene at 4.15am this morning on Oliver Ave at Goonellabah after the vehicle ran into a tree.

The occupant was a P-1 License holder and had a high range drink driving blood alcohol concentration.

He was arrested and taken to Lismore police station for a breath analysis and was subsequently charged with driving high range BCA.

drink driving northern rivers crime richmond police district
