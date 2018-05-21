Menu
"Paddock basher” used in alleged drink-driving incident in Casino at the weekend. Rob Wright
P-plater charged after burnout in front of police

21st May 2018 10:11 AM

A CASINO P-plater has been charged after he allegedly conducted a burnout in front of police, while under the influence of alcohol.

Richmond Police District officers will allege they saw a vehicle performing burnouts on Elliots Rd, Casino, about 8.50pm on Saturday.

Police said they spoke to the driver, a 20-year-old Casino man on P-plates.

He allegedly provided a positive roadside breath test.

When asked why he performed a burnout, he allegedly said he was "just being stupid”.

Police found the vehicle's registration had been cancelled, had no rear bumper bar and was in very poor condition and he told police it was a "paddock basher”.

He was taken to Casino Police Station and returned an alcohol reading in the special range.

He was charged with special range drink-driving, operating a vehicle so wheels undergo a loss of traction, using an unsafe vehicle, using an unregistered vehicle, using an uninsured vehicle and not displaying P-plates.

He will face Casino Local Court next month.

