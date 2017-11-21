P-plate driver five times over the limit

DUMB CRINK DRIVERS: Police allege a 32-year-old Kyogle man driving on P-plates blew five times the legal limit in Casino and was one of many drivers arrested on the weekend.

DUMB CRINK DRIVERS: Police allege a 32-year-old Kyogle man driving on P-plates blew five times the legal limit in Casino and was one of many drivers arrested on the weekend. John McCutcheon

A MAN driving in Casino on Saturday blew five times the legal limit when tested by police.

A police spokesman said they stopped a vehicle on Barker St on Saturday for a breath test and the Kyogle man's prescribed concentration of alcohol (PCA) was allegedly in the high range.

Police said the 32 year old Kyogle man on his P-Plates was taken to Casino Police Station after he provided the positive breath test.

At Casino he advised police he had drunk one beer but his breath analysis was almost five times higher than the legal limit for a fully licensed driver.

He was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for high range drink driving and had his license suspended. He will appear in Casino Local Court in December.

Police said he was one of the many people arrested over the weekend for driving with alcohol and drugs in their system.

Penalties for these offences include fines, licence disqualification and jail time, the spokesman said.

Police said they were disappointed so many people don't get the message about not drinking and driving.