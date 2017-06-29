Oz Grom surfer safety a priority

Lennox local Harry O'Brien will compete in the 12 and under catergory in the The Skullcandy Oz Grom Open.

JUNIOR surfers in the upcoming Skullcandy Oz Grom Open will have their every movement covered by drones and jetskis in a bid to ensure the event is as shark safe as possible.

Event director and local police officer Cameron Lindsay said the event's shark mitigation measures included two drone operators - one each from the Department of Primary Industries and Le-Ba Boardriders - as well as two Surf Life Saving volunteers on jetskis.

Additionally, shark repellent manufacturer Shark Shield has donated a device to be attached to one of the jetskis, allowing the rider to help move on any sharks spotted during competition.

"It's all about having as safe as an environment as we can," Mr Lindsay said.

But despite the frighteningly sharky reputation of the Ballina coastline in recent years, the Oz Grom event's popularity is only getting bigger.

Proof was the fact entries for the July 7-12 event were filled in a record five minutes.

"It continues to be the premier junior event not only in Australia but worldwide," Mr Lindsay said.

A glance at some of the past winners shows why - some of them have gone on to conquer the mountain of professional surfing, including three-time world champion Mick Fanning, who won the event in its previous incarnation, the Rusty Pro Junior.

"It's really seen as a pathway for those junior surfers who are going to make a career out of surfing," Mr Lindsay said.

One of those young hopefuls is 10-year-old Harry O'Brien, who described the event as "like being a pro surfer for the day".

Young Harry recently won the North Coast Regional titles to qualify for the state title held at Maroubra in late July.

It's his third year competing in the event, and he now has mates from all over Australia he is looking forward to catching up with at the comp.

Harry said the Oz Grom was the "most fun" of any other surfing event he'd seen.

"It's great because you get to meet new people and win heaps of prizes," Harry said.

"I am aiming for the finals but will be happy if I get into the quarters."

Mr Lindsay said organisers were also excited for spectators at the event this year, with a new big screen on the beach to play live coverage and replays.

The event is also being broadcast live on the web.