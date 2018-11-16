Oyster theft at Ballina is sickening

A handful of baby oysters. Ten dozen special oysters were stolen from a lease at Burns Point, Ballina.

THE theft of 10 dozen special oysters from a lease at Burns Point has sickened a lot of people.

It's sickened Dr Mike Dove and his team from DPI Port Stephens, who in 2016 bred special strains of Sydney rock oysters to hopefully resist the deadly QX disease that wipes out oysters in the Richmond River before they get a chance to breed.

It's sickened the Ballina commercial mullet netters, who came up with the money for the lease hardware for the project from their River Futures Fund.

It's sickened the handful of oyster growers left on the Richmond, who supplied the leases for the project.

They have to keep shuffling their own oysters between the Richmond and Brunswick rivers to ensure they avoid the worst of the water.

It's sickened the volunteers of the Richmond chapter of angler conservation group OzFish Australia, who supervised the trials and worked the leases.

It's especially sickening when you consider that those stolen 10 dozen oysters were the sole survivors of 10,000 oysters that started the project three years ago.

Their QX-resistant genes were going to be passed on to another generation of oysters that hopefully could survive long enough to naturally repopulate the Richmond River.

The river around Ballina Island in the past supported up to 4.5 million oysters.

Each oyster can easily filter three litres an hour, so that's at least 216 Olympic pools of river water filtered every day, and the benefits that follow on in improved water quality and increased fish habitat and food systems.

Now that project has been set back at least three years, just because someone thought they could get a free feed.

Let's hope they are the ones that get most sickened at what they've done.

Microplastics in fish

MICROPLASTICS have been detected in wild-caught fish from the Great Barrier Reef, researchers say.

ABC Radio says the study by the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) in Townsville is the first to report the detection of human-made fibres in the intestines of coral trout.

The research, published in Nature magazine, found 115 items of plastic waste in the gut of 19 juvenile coral trout caught at Lizard, Orpheus, Heron and One Tree islands, showing a wide distribution of plastic along the length of the Reef.

AIMS marine ecologist Frederieke Kroon said the condition of the trout did not appear to be affected by the abundance of ingested microdebris.

Dr Kroon said it was unknown at this point whether there could be any longer-term effects on coral trout reproduction or mortality from plastics ingestion.

The findings will be used to improve knowledge of the types of microplastic fibres commonly ingested by fish.

The origin of the plastics has not been confirmed, meaning it could be land-based or from shipping traffic through the Reef.

Dragon favourite

THE leafy seadragon was voted Australia's Favourite Fish in the recent poll run by the Australian Society for Fish Biology.

The poll received a total of almost 1200 votes, with the leafy seadragon gaining 132 votes.

The Murray cod came in second with 104 votes and the weedy seadragon was third with 87 votes.

Rounding out the top scorers were the hoodwinker sunfish, great white shark, largetooth sawfish, whale shark, manta ray, Port Jackson shark and blue groper.