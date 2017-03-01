Oyster project's rocky start

Oysters are being impacted in the Richmond River by the Qx parasitic disease.

A PROJECT aimed at reintroducing oysters into the Richmond River at Ballina is off to a rocky start.

The Richmond River chapter of the national angler conservation group, OzFish, in October last year stocked a total of 12,000 selectively bred Sydney rock oysters known to be resilient in two leases in the river - at Mobbs Bay and near the Burns Point Ferry.

The project, which will study the oysters as they grow to market size over a period of about two years, is being conducted in partnership with Richmond Oysters and the NSW Department of Primary Industries, and local commercial fishers funded the oyster baskets.

While the oysters were growing well in the first three months, in February, deaths of between 20% to 90% began occurring in small samples from individual baskets. The total mortality rate will be assessed in the coming weeks.

Dr Matt Landos, from OzFish and a veterinarian specialising in marine animals, put the mortality down to the parasitic disease Qx which affects the oyster's digestive system, starving the animal.

He said it "now appears likely that water quality aberrations drive immunosuppression of the oysters, making them less resilient."

"They are then unable to avoid being overwhelmed by the parasite," he said.

And he said early observations suggest two minor rain events in December and January "could have promoted the migration of land-based pollutants into the river".

He said the native rock oyster is now "functionally extinct in sub-tidal areas of the Richmond River and is barely hanging on through the inter-tidal zone".

Ironically, Ballina is said to have got its name as the Irish town of the same name sounded like the Aboriginal word for the area, "bullinah", reportedly meaning "place of many oysters".

Dr Landos said the indigenous middens around the river and North Creek "lie as testament to the former productivity of the native oyster prior to European settlement."