Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Australian government is under pressure to crack down on tax havens
The Australian government is under pressure to crack down on tax havens Contributed
Money

Oxfam report calls for tax haven crackdown

29th Jul 2019 10:13 AM

AUSTRALIA is under increasing pressure to crack down on offshore tax havens, with a new report suggesting the country is falling behind in tackling the issue.

Oxfam, the Uniting Church and Tax Justice Network Australia have released a joint paper entitled 'Buried Treasure'.

It details the wealth Australian mining companies "hide" around the world.

The groups estimate Australian mining companies shifted up to $1.1 billion out of Africa in 2015 alone through the use of tax havens, and African nations lost $289 million in tax revenues as a result.

"Tax avoidance by multinational companies - including Australian firms - deprives countries around the world of much-needed funds," the report released on Monday said.

The groups praised Canada, the UK and the European Union for initiating tougher laws for companies and demanding greater transparency about what taxes are paid, and where.

"But so far, Australia is a laggard when it comes to global mandatory tax transparency," the report said.

The groups are calling for the adoption of public, country-by-country reporting on tax avoidance.

Labor assistant treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh said a register would reveal where firms operate, how much revenue they book and how much tax they pay.

"We know that tax havens are used by drug dealers and arms traffickers. We know they are being abused by multinational firms to avoid paying their fair share of tax," Dr Leigh said on Monday.

"It is up to Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg to take action. As Oxfam states, it's time for Australia to become leaders, not laggards on tax transparency."

More Stories

crackdown finance money oxfam tax haven

Top Stories

    'HORRIBLE': Cows subjected to cruelty after escaping farm

    premium_icon 'HORRIBLE': Cows subjected to cruelty after escaping farm

    Community WHEN Don Durrant went searching for three of his cows, he came across a disgusting sight. (WARNING: graphic images).

    Casino man ran into classroom during 'ice-fuelled rage'

    premium_icon Casino man ran into classroom during 'ice-fuelled rage'

    Crime Police created a perimeter around the school during the incident

    LAST CHANCE: Who is the Northern Rivers cheekiest baby?

    premium_icon LAST CHANCE: Who is the Northern Rivers cheekiest baby?

    Parenting The poll closes soon, with the winner to be announced in the paper

    Get your 'old stuff' valued by experts for only $2

    premium_icon Get your 'old stuff' valued by experts for only $2

    Community IS THAT old vase from Aunty Dot of any value?