Owners hope new vegan cafe helps to end animal violence

FOOD HUB FOR CHANGE: Gopala and Angel Yaffa are excited to have helped nurture a place to experience unique challenging yoga as well as vegan meals. Marc Stapelberg

SERVING Mullumbimby up its first 100 per cent vegan cafe run entirely by vegans, The Rainbow Kitchen is now open.

Officially opening its doors on Saturday, the cafe makes up just one element of The Rainbow Centre - a "social hub” for yoga, dance, music and education - and is part of a greater vision of creating social change for owners, yoga teachers and passionate animal rights advocates Gopala and Angel Yaffa.

"We are on a much bigger mission than serving really awesome food,” Angel said.

"We want people to come in and see how fun, accessible and easy living a vegan lifestyle is.

"The kitchen is going great, but the best thing about the centre is it brings the community together.

"We didn't even advertise for the kitchen and on the first day we had a 100 tables through.

"What I love most is every plate, every cup and bowl going out is one less animal that's been hurt,”

Angel described all of the staff members as "vegan activists and hardcore advocates for animal liberation.”

"We don't discriminate either, we don't have to, anyone is welcome at the Centre to come and learn,”: she said.

”We've had some interviews where barristers have come in crying and saying they go home at night and scrubbing themselves in the bath because they've had to touch cows milk and that they feel so bad.

"Our applications are so high with people only wanting to work with only plant based produce.”

Angel explained the extensive plant-based menu was full of their family favourites and was created partially by the community.

"On Sundays we will be having vegan cooking classes- to show people how to make what they love on the menu,” she said.

Gopala said the couple had been long-time activists and they hoped to inspire others to help to end animal violnce and stand up for what they believe in.

"This centre is an activist centre,” he said.

"It's activism through love, food, yoga, workshops and education, we want to show that we do it together its easy.

"We want people to see it's even better when we take violence out of our menu, for us veganism is not just a diet it's a lifestyle and way of seeing all beings as equal.

"It's such an easy change to make our life and we feel if we take out violence from our food it will reflect on violence we see in the world.”

He said the yoga centre also has a high stance on not using any animal products.

The parents of four taught yoga together for nine years together prior to opening The Rainbow Centre three months ago.

”I don't teach yoga as much any more because I've gone into the kitchen- we are neighbours now we are doing something different it's added another beautiful element to our relationship,” Angel said.

The Rainbow Kitchen is located at 62 Stuart St, Mullumbimby and is open from 8am-4pm Monday to Saturday.