Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jockey Hugh Bowman takes Winx back to scale after winning the Cox Plate on Saturday. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images
Jockey Hugh Bowman takes Winx back to scale after winning the Cox Plate on Saturday. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images
Spring Carnival

Winx could return for Sydney swansong

by RAY THOMAS
27th Oct 2018 8:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAINER Chris Waller and owner Peter Tighe have left the door ajar for Winx to race on next year.

There had been speculation Team Winx might retire the great mare after her famous fourth Cox Plate but both men said no decision on her future would be made until later this year.

Waller reiterated there had been no talk of retirement, confirming Winx would go for a spell before consideration was given to whether she would be aimed at a Sydney autumn campaign.

"We will all sit down and talk about her future in a few weeks,'' Waller said. "First and foremost, we will assess Winx. We will talk to our vets and go over her meticulously.

"We will check her tendons, her joints, bones, bone density, you name it.

"If she is fit and well then we will look at all our options. Obviously, the day will come eventually when we have to consider retirement and when she is going to have babies.''

Winx continued her dominance at Moonee Valley on Saturday. Picture: Jay Town
Winx continued her dominance at Moonee Valley on Saturday. Picture: Jay Town

There is no need to retire Winx now as it is too late in the breeding season for her to be served by a stallion but it is expected she will race on next autumn with her farewell race highly likely to be the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Randwick during The Championships in April.

Tighe said if Winx still wanted to be a racehorse when she didreturn to training later this year, then it was likely she would race on during the Sydney autumn carnival.

"But it's not the time to be talking about the future for Winx, we will sit down together as a group down the track and look at our options,'' Tighe said.

"Let's just enjoy today, let this soak in because she has done something quite extraordinary today.

"I guess the emotion I'm feeling at the moment is relief - the build-up to her fourth Cox Plate has been so big, the hype has been so big, relief if the word for us and everyone here.

"Winx has won a fourth Cox Plate - it has really happened.''

FormGuide

Related Items

Show More
chris waller cox plate peter tighe winx

Top Stories

    Uber driving, more than just a taxi service

    premium_icon Uber driving, more than just a taxi service

    Business "MY ADVICE to anyone wanting to become a driver is to enjoy yourself and drive safely, that's the most important thing.”

    Ex-nurse challenges Ballina murder convictions

    Ex-nurse challenges Ballina murder convictions

    Crime Haines was jailed for murdering two Ballina aged-care residents

    Road changes you need to know about

    Road changes you need to know about

    News Highway traffic disruptions as upgrade continues

    Love triumphs over adversity

    premium_icon Love triumphs over adversity

    News Athlete enlists Olympian Ian Thorpe in marriage proposal

    Local Partners