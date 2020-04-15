Kelpie's terrifying fight for life in jaws of croc

TONY Moore reckons his seven-year-old kelpie cross cattle dog Frankie is a "little miracle".

The beloved pet and her fur brother Duke, a blind Rhodesian ridgeback, were out with Mr Moore for an evening walk on Tuesday when Frankie was snatched by a croc and dragged underwater.

The incident happened at South Palm Cove Estuary near Alamanda Palm Cove in the beachside resort suburb north of Cairns CBD.

Frankie the kelpie x cattle dog, right, had a lucky escape after being mauled by a croc off Palm Cove on April 14, 2020. Pictured with her brother Duke, a Rhodesian ridgeback.

Frankie will undergo surgery this afternoon to clean her wounds with a vet at Marlin Coast Veterinary Clinic saying the pup was lucky to be alive.

Mr Moore said she was covered in blood when he pulled her from the water but did not suffer any severed tendons or deep bite marks.

"There were a lot of puncture marks but nonethat would cause the nasty infections crocs can give you," he said.

She's a little miracle, a little fighter.

"I often go to that expanse of water, the dogs duck in and try and drink the water."

Mr Moore said Frankie was about 50m away from him when he noticed she was missing and the "top of the water was getting displaced".

Frankie the kelpie x cattle dog.

"The light was fading, and I was yelling and yelling," he recalled.

"Everything calmed down and for that next 30 seconds she disappeared, then her little face popped up and she made her way to the edge and I grabbed her.

"Instinct just takes over. I was down by the water and I thought, 'is this thing going to take both of us?'.

"There was a lot of blood, but we hopped in the back of the van and shot up straight up to the vet."

The lacerations Frankie received from the attacked didn't pierce any arteries and Mr Moore said he could see a tendon through the torn skin.

"She's only 17-18kg, she's a small little thing but she's got some good fight in her," he said.

"From the bottom of her leg to the top of her brow, she's got some cuts on her. At some stage she would have been in the mouth of the croc.

Chill Cafe co-owners Tony and Manuela Moore at Chill Cafe in Palm Cove PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

"The guy I know in there is Charlie, he's at least 2m, so it probably was him, unless another croc has moved in.

"Her time wasn't up. She is smart as a whip, she won't go in the water there again. Duke is another story though."

Mr Moore said he would stay towards the open water and admitted it was "the perfect time of day for a croc attack" when Frankie was bitten.

He let local councillor Brett Olds and other residents know about the attack via the Northern Beaches Facebook page.