Owner of dangerous Lismore dog makes ultimate decision

RIP: Kate Genders was calling for better action from Lismore City Council after her dog - poodle cross Jack Russell Luka was mauled to death by a neighbours dog in South Lismore in November. CONTRIBUTED

LISMORE City Council has confirmed a "ridgeback type” dog responsible for mauling a pet dog to death in November last year been put down at its owner's discretion.

The "unprovoked” and "horrific” attack on Kate Genders' pet dog, Luka, took place in her neighbourhood on Charles St in South Lismore on November 18 last year while on a family walk.

Thankfully, Ms Genders' two-year-old son wasn't present, as the poodle cross Jack Russell was "disembowelled” during the attack.

After more than two months passed since reporting the attack to council, Ms Genders slammed them, calling the response "inadequate and appalling”.

She expressed her concerns over the situation happening again if the attacking dog wasn't "dealt with appropriately” and its owner wasn't penalised.

Lismore City Council Compliance Coordinator Matt Kelly said the dog owner was located and issued a fine in February.

He said he couldn't reveal how much the fine was.

"After receiving a Dangerous Dog Declaration from Council, the owner of the dog in question recently chose to euthanase their animal,” Mr Kelly said.