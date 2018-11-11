Lloyd ponders Japan Cup start for Latrobe

Mark Zahra aboard Latrobe after finishing runner up in the Mackinnon Stakes. Picture: Getty Images

A DECISION on star Irish colt Latrobe's future will be made this week.

Owner Lloyd Williams is considering either spelling the three-year-old at Macedon Lodge or a tilt at the Longines international meeting in Hong Kong next month.

The Irish Derby winner was also paid up as a late entry last Wednesday for the $8 million Japan Cup on November 25.

Latrobe finished second to Trap For Fools in Saturday's Mackinnon Stakes at Flemington.

Joseph O'Brien said on Saturday he was unsure if he would continue training Latrobe, pending discussions on the horse's future.

"I am not sure yet," he said. "I guess Lloyd and Nick will think it about it."

O'Brien was delighted with Latrobe's Australian debut.

"I can't ask for any more than that really. He ran a fantastic race. Mark (Zahra) gave him a great ride. We are very proud of the horse," O'Brien said.

Owner Lloyd Williams. Picture: Getty Images

"The winner (Trap For Fools) got a couple of slow fractions down the back and that was probably the winning and losing of the race for us.

"I am delighted for Lloyd and Nick. Obviously frustrated that we didn't win but he's come pretty close."O'Brien believes Latrobe could develop into one of Europe's premier stayers next year if the horse returns to Ireland.

"He has all the big 10 and 12-furlong (2000-2400m) races on his radar," he said.

"Probably 12 furlongs is his best trip. He's going to be a more mature horse next year. He was one of the biggest horses in the paddock in the race and he is only three."

Latrobe in full flight. Picture: Getty Images

O'Brien said planning had started for next spring.

"It's hard to find a horse good enough to take down," he said. "It's very competitive here. You have to bring your A-game and you need plenty of luck and you need to get the rub of the green.

"There's no point coming here with your B-team."