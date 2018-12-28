'Overwhelming' support shown to fire victims left homeless

GUTTED: A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Liana Robson, her young son Nate and partner Shane lost everything in a house fire in Koonorigan last week.

GUTTED: A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Liana Robson, her young son Nate and partner Shane lost everything in a house fire in Koonorigan last week. contributed

THE YOUNG family who lost it all in a devastating housefire just days before Christmas are calling for help to find accommodation.

The outpour of community support has been "truly overwhelming” for Liana Robson, 27, son Nate,7, and partner Shane, after a fire destroyed their rental home on Koonorigan Road, Koonorigan during a storm last Friday evening.

That evening two loud cracks of lightning sent Liana and Nate rushing inside their house, but by the time they got in, their couch was on fire and smoke and flames were coming from the air-conditioning unit near by.

Currently bound to a wheelie walker from a recent back injury and with Shane at work, Ms Robson told Nate to get the dog and get in the car.

"This fire spread so quickly,” Ms Robson said.

"I couldn't believe how quickly Nate got in that car, he was amazing.

"I've got four herniated discs and have been in and out of hospital ... if this had of happened two weeks ago we wouldn't have made it out.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Liana Robson, her young son Nate and partner Shane lost everything in a house fire in Koonorigan last week. CONTRIBUTED

The Channon and Goolmangar NSW Rural Fire Service were called to the house, which was fully engulfed and with further support from Dunoon and Nimbin RFS and NSW Fire and Rescue, the fire was extinguished.

While authorities believe the blaze was started from an electrical fault in the airconditioning unit, the cause has yet to be confirmed.

As well as several local businesses in the area fundraising for the family to get back on their feet, a GoFundMe has been set up by Ms Robson's cousin Corrine Dolenec and family friend Sarah Palmer.

In four days, 35 people have donated $2700 of the $5000 goal, to be spent on essentials such as clothing, toiletries, food and accommodation.

"We can't thank Corrine and Sarah enough for setting up the GoFundMe,” Ms Robson siad.

"That money is all for Nate for when we find a house, to replace everything for him that he lost.”

She said the family had received donations of "anything you could think of”' from friends, acquaintances and strangers.

"I lost my walking stick and wheelie walker in the fire and met a couple who asked me why I was on the one I'd borrowed,” she said.

"When they found out what happened they donated their old one to me.

"People have even been leaving things at my partner's work.

"I've written thank you letters to put up at local stores who are fund-raising for us. The people here are absolutely incredible.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

While the family are staying with their landlords temporarily, they need to secure another place to live soon and are hoping to stay in the Koonorigan/Channon area.

"The next hurdle is finding a house to live in, if anyone can help they can call my mobile on 0448 542 697,” she said.

"We moved here two years ago from Mildura and fell in love with the community and the nature.

"This area is perfect for my son. We knew it was exactly the place to be as soon as we got here.

"Thank you to everyone in the beautiful community who have donated and sent us well wishes ... from every inch of me, thank you.”

To make a donation head to: https://www.gofundme.com/family-home-fire-save-nates-christmas.