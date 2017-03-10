'Overwhelming' number of auction items for fundraiser

RARE MEMORABILIA: Some of the sporting items going under the hammer at the fundraiser for the family of Shanelle Bull, on Saturday March 11 at the South Lismore Bowling Club.

IT'S not every day you get a gift from one of the world's best golfers in the mail.

Or from a roll call of great Australian athletes, from gold medallists to football players, to world champion surfers.

But that's exactly what happened when the organisers of a fundraising auction for the family of their dearly departed friend reached out.

A popular Lismore hairdresser, Shanelle Bull was just 33 years old when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 melanoma last year, six days after the birth of her second child.

She sadly lost her battle with cancer six weeks later.

Shanelle's young family pictured last year with friends: son Braxton, then 4 (front), and dad Jimmy holding daughter Halle, then 4 months. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Tomorrow's sporting memorabilia auction and raffle at the South Lismore Bowling Club was organised to further support Shanelle's husband Jimmy, 5-year-old son Braxton and 1-year-old daughter Halle.

The event has been a year in the making.

The first request for donations to the event went out on March 1, last year.

World number four golfer and Rio Olympics silver medallist Henrik Stenson didn't hesitate when he received an email.

He donated a signed 18-hole flag from The Open at Royal Troon in Scotland - an event he won last year, and a signed golf glove.

That's just one of 97 prestigious sporting memorabilia items to be auctioned tomorrow, from sports as diverse as surfing, bull riding, hockey, NRL, motocross, basketball, athletics, boxing, cricket, MMA, superbikes, golf, AFL, and triathlon.

Other auction items include a signed surfboard from Sally Fitzgibbons, and a beach volleyball signed by both Natalie Cook and Kerry Pottharst, gold medallists at the Sydney Olympics 2000.

Several top local athletes also donated memorabilia, including motocross rider Dean Ferris, golfer Sam Brazel, bull rider Dave Kennedy, NRL player Mitch Aubusson, and triathlete Tim Reed.

Alongside the sporting auction there are 59 raffle items, from music to books, to family fun park vouchers, and boutique apparel and sportswear vouchers.

Local real estate agent Katrina Beohm said there was something for everyone.

"It is such an amazing outpouring of generosity for an amazing person's family," she said.

"Shanelle was amazingly generous and she always acted selflessness towards her family, friends and community.

"Now it is our turn to repay that in helping supporting Jimmy, Brax and Halle."

The event kicks off at 2.30pm at the South Lismore Bowling Club.

For a full list of auction and raffle items, go to the Bull Family Fundraiser Facebook page.