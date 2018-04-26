Overseas tour for rugby league juniors

ABOVE: Zain Mitchell-Dowding and Kolbi Wood from the Byron Bay-Lennox Head Junior Rugby League Club are off to England and France.

THREE Byron Bay-Lennox Head junior rugby league club players have been named in this season's Under-15s representative squad.

Zain Mitchell-Dowding, Kolbi Wood and Ben Moyle will participate in the Country Rugby League championships to be held in Port Macquarie in September.

A special mention goes to Zain for also being chosen in the Titans Development Squad during the off-season.

Following the championships, Zain and Kolbi will travel to London and France to participate in an international tournament.

Tweed Byron Group 18 Junior Rugby League has been invited by Federation France Rugby League to take part in the Battlefields Challenge 2018 competition to commemorate 100 years since World War I.

The carnival in late October will include U15 representative teams from France, New Zealand and England.

The team is the only Australian side to be invited.

The tour will also include visits to many historical sites including Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, the Houses of Parliament, Eiffel Tower, Seine River, Sir John Monash Centre and Disneyland Paris, to name a few.

Around game days, the players will also pay homage to the end of The Great War, visiting the preserved battlefields to honour their ancestors and celebrate the friendship with our allies.

This will include a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument at Villers-Bretonneux National Memorial and Cemetery.

The tour will culminate with the players spending time in specialist sports training facilities in the south of France, where they will also play against a local school team.