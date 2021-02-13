Overnight traffic conditions changed on Pacific Motorway

There will be traffic changes at Yelgun to carry out concrete slab replacement work at the Pacific Motorway.

Residents and motorists along the Pacific Motorway will experience changed overnight traffic conditions from this weekend on the Pacific Motorway at Yelgun.

The changes are in place to carry out concrete slab replacement work.

Work will require one southbound lane of the highway to be closed, about 24 kilometres north of the Ewingsdale interchange, while the existing concrete pavement is removed and replaced to provide a smoother, safer and longer lasting surface for motorists.

Speed restrictions will be in place for both northbound and southbound motorists, with occasional brief stoppages for southbound road users.

To minimise impacts to motorists, work will be carried out overnight starting Sunday, February 14, from 6pm to 3am, and is expected to be complete by 3am on Friday, February 19, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.