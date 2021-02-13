Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
There will be traffic changes at Yelgun to carry out concrete slab replacement work at the Pacific Motorway.
There will be traffic changes at Yelgun to carry out concrete slab replacement work at the Pacific Motorway.
News

Overnight traffic conditions changed on Pacific Motorway

Javier Encalada
13th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Residents and motorists along the Pacific Motorway will experience changed overnight traffic conditions from this weekend on the Pacific Motorway at Yelgun.

The changes are in place to carry out concrete slab replacement work.

Work will require one southbound lane of the highway to be closed, about 24 kilometres north of the Ewingsdale interchange, while the existing concrete pavement is removed and replaced to provide a smoother, safer and longer lasting surface for motorists.

Speed restrictions will be in place for both northbound and southbound motorists, with occasional brief stoppages for southbound road users.

To minimise impacts to motorists, work will be carried out overnight starting Sunday, February 14, from 6pm to 3am, and is expected to be complete by 3am on Friday, February 19, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airline: Flights from Victoria to Ballina won't be cancelled

        Premium Content Airline: Flights from Victoria to Ballina won't be cancelled

        News The Victorian Government has announced the entire state of Victoria will be going into lockdown from midnight.

        Man’s quick thinking saves unconscious mate from car fire

        Premium Content Man’s quick thinking saves unconscious mate from car fire

        News Emergency services praised a man who pulled his unconscious mate from a burning car...

        POLL: Should Lismore council be placed into administration?

        Premium Content POLL: Should Lismore council be placed into administration?

        News With the loss of two councillors, a mayor and a general manager, can the council...

        How a tiny bee can make a world of difference

        Premium Content How a tiny bee can make a world of difference

        News From the misty mountains of the PNG highlands to the classrooms of SCU, one man’s...