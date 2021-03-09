Menu
A fire at a recycling plant in Chinderah overnight has taken twenty-five firefighters to be extinguished. Photo: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 347 Kingscliff
News

25 fireys needed to put out blaze at recycling plant

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
9th Mar 2021 8:34 AM
UPDATE 10am: Multiple crews were called to a fire a recycling plant in Chinderah last night. 

Fire and Rescue Kingscliff crew posted on social media that they were called to a rubbish fire at Chinderah at 10.20pm. 

"As crews were approaching the scene they noticed a large amount of smoke and flames issuing from a medium sized factory building," the post read. 

"A urgent red message was given to coms for extra appliances to attend.

A fire at a recycling plant in Chinderah overnight has taken twenty-five firefighters to be extinguished. Photo: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 347 Kingscliff
25 fireys needed to put out blaze at recycling plant
A New South Wales Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said five crews were called to attend the scene on Ozone St at 10.20pm Monday night.

She said en route crews noticed "large volumes of smoke" issuing from an industrial building.

On arrival firefighters found two bays that measured 10 x 3 x 20m on fire.

She said the fire was extinguished and crews left the scene by 12.40am.

It is unknown how this fire started.

