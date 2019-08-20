‘Over the moon’ Sylvia reveals baby’s sex

Peter Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys at the Sky News Lawyer X The Untold Story Screening held at Foxtel on Oxford in Paddington. Picture: Christian Gilles

Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic are expecting their first child together.

The proud parents-to-be have confirmed the news on Instagram, with Jeffreys writing they were "over the moon" to be pregnant with a boy.

Stefanovic shared a post on his Instagram, writing in the caption: "Soon to be a family of three and we are rapt! Good thing I'm already match fit with the whole no sleep thing."

Both Instagram posts were soon inundated with congratulatory messages from other celebrities.

"About as over the moon as we all are!! What a lucky lucky bub he is. Huge congrats to two of the best. Now the fun really begins!!" former Today host Lisa Wilkinson wrote.

"Holy. What. Wow. Congrats you two. You will make fine parents. Your little fella will have the best of both worlds. Best news I've heard in ages," Ben Fordham commented.

"Way to go Pete!! So happy for you and Sylv - best news," Today host Deborah Knight also commented.

"BOYS ARE THE BEST!!!!!!! Yay you two. You'll be brilliant parents," Studio 10's Sarah Harris wrote.

"Best news ever," Jasmine Yarbrough commented.

It's the first child for both Jeffreys and Stefanovic, who are one of Australia's highest profile media couples.

They first met while both working at Channel 9 in early 2014, with sparks flying almost as soon as the pair began hosting Weekend Today over that summer holiday period.

"We sort of bumped into each other in a car park at Channel 9 one day before we started hosting together … I think it was pretty obvious, certainly was to everyone around me - my mum and my sister, in particular, knew that there was something there," Jeffreys told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2016.

The couple became engaged in mid-2016 while on a lavish European holiday, sharing the news with Today where Jeffreys was working as newsreader.

Jeffreys and Stefanovic married in April 2017 in a lavish outdoor ceremony in Kangaroo Valley, south of Sydney.

Their wedding was attended by their colleagues at Channel 9, which included Stefanovic's older brother, then Today host Karl Stefanovic.

The couple married in 2017.

Since tying the knot Jeffreys has faced plenty of pregnancy speculation and was cryptic when quizzed about having kids earlier this month.

"Oh that's been happening from probably the first day of our honeymoon I think?" Jeffreys told the Kyle and Jackie O Show about the pressure to get pregnant.

"Oh well, you can't really plan these things, can you? It happens when it happens."

Until last year the couple had worked together on Today, with Stefanovic hosting the weekend edition and Jeffreys the show's newsreader Monday to Friday.

However both were axed from the show last December as part of a drastic overhaul of Today following months of falling ratings and negative media attention around the show.

Earlier in 2018 the couple had found themselves embroiled in 'Ubergate' when a phone call between the Stefanovic brothers - while Jeffreys sat in the car - was leaked to the public.

Both later issued a public apology as details of the conversation were made public in New Idea, which had included the pair criticising their colleagues and management at Nine.

In the mass axings Jeffreys was reassigned as a news reporter while Nine opted not to renew Stefanovic's contract. In May it was revealed Stefanovic had joined Sky News' breakfast show First Edition as host.