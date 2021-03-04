Over 950 athletes ready to run, swim, cycle in Tweed Enduro

ENDURO: Nearly 1,000 athletes are expected to compete in the gruelling 7th annual Tweed Enduro at Pottsville on Saturday March 6, 2021. Photo: Veloshotz

ENDURO: Nearly 1,000 athletes are expected to compete in the gruelling 7th annual Tweed Enduro at Pottsville on Saturday March 6, 2021. Photo: Veloshotz

Almost 1000 athletes will swim 1.9km, cycle 90km then run a half marathon of 21.1km when they take on the seventh annual Tweed Enduro at Pottsville on Saturday.

The main event is fully booked with a wait list but there are a few entries available in the sprint event only.

The annual event which will be held on March 6 has more than 950 people entered, including Men's Open athlete Nathan Dortmann who will return to fight for his place on the podium after narrowly missing out top honours in 2020.

In the Women's Open, Ella Coates will be vying for the top spot after a recent podium at the Kingscliff Triathlon.

Organisers have said they are thrilled about the International Triathlon Union Age Group World Qualifier for the Long Course as part of their program.

Athletes will looking to qualify for the 2021 ITU Multisport World Championships in Almere, Amsterdam, in September 2021.

Event Manager Kevin Pready said Pottsville is well equipped to handle the level of competition which comes with an ITU World Qualifier.

"Pottsville is fast becoming well known as a fantastic triathlon location due to its supportive community and athlete friendly course," Pready said.

"Although COVID-19 will likely impact the World Championships this year, qualifying for the ITU is a real badge of honour and what better place to achieve that than in Pottsville."

Pready said with over 950 athletes entered, Pottsville will be buzzing with endurance athletes from across Queensland and NSW.

Many athletes and their families will be staying locally and accommodation centres are mostly sold out.

Racing starts in Mooball Creek on an outgoing tide from Buckingham St beach with a 1.9km swim then the 90km cycle leg commences near the Pottsville South Tweed Holiday Park and heads along Tweed Coast Rd towards Wooyung and the wooden railway bridge.

The cycle is expected to be challenging this year, with recent rain making for humid conditions and predicted head winds.

The final leg is the half marathon 21.1km run, which follows Overall Drive, the creek bank and Blackrocks fields.

There is also a shorter 'Sprint' distance for those looking to do their first triathlon locally.

Race Director Mike Crawley said the Tweed Enduro continues the proud tradition of fundraising for the Cabarita Surf Life Saving Club, and a number of other community groups including Pottsville Croquet Club, Pottsville Cricket Club, Cabarita Youth Service and Pottsville Men's Shed.

"We hope to $8,000 for local groups this year," he said.

"I also want to thank the residents and businesses in advance and acknowledges that this event will cause some traffic disruption, the community has been amazingly supportive."

For more information or to enter, visit www.tweedenduro.org.