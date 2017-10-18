1000 responses to flood survey: Have you filled it out?

24°
Isaac Smith and James Bennett-Levy at the launch of the 'After the Flood' survey at Lismore Quadrangle on Wednesday September 27.
Isaac Smith and James Bennett-Levy at the launch of the 'After the Flood' survey at Lismore Quadrangle on Wednesday September 27. Samantha Poate
Samantha Poate
IF YOU haven't completed your University Centre of Rural Health (UCRH) flood recovery survey, don't worry there is still time.

Everyone in the region is encouraged to complete the survey by November 6 whether they were directly affected by the floods or not.

Project co-ordinator Dr Veronica Matthews from UCRH said even though they have received a strong response so far, they are hoping for more surveys to be completed before the deadline.

"We want to hear from as many local people as possible to give us the full picture of the impact of the floods on our health and well-being in rural cities, towns and villages," Dr Matthews said.

"We've had great community support for this, and we'd like people to keep getting the word out.

"The more responses we have, the more valuable the evidence we gather about flood recovery."

Anyone over 16 years of age, whether your home, business or property was flooded or not, across the Lismore, Tweed Byron, Kyogle, Ballina, and Richmond Valley, local government areas can complete the survey.

Dr Matthews says similar research was done in Brisbane following the 2011 floods, but the experience is very different in rural areas.

"This will be valuable information because our region is a hot spot for natural disasters," she said.

UCRH Director Ross Bailie says the health priorities of the region are the core business of the UCRH.

"We're working in partnership with a large range of community and business organisations, local and state government agencies to ensure this research is relevant to the needs of the community," Professor Bailie said.

"This is an opportunity to turn our flood stories into the evidence we need, to help policy makers understand where the gaps in services are, and what works best for community recovery."

The survey runs until November 6 and is available online at www.ucrh.edu.au. Hard copies of the survey are available at local libraries, Lifeline and Salvation Army stores. Or by calling UCRH on 6620 7570

Lismore Northern Star
