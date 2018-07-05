Menu
Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire overnight.
Oven sparks fire at North Coast home

Liana Turner
by
5th Jul 2018 9:10 AM

AN OVEN sparked a blaze in a Mullumbimby home overnight.

Fire crews and paramedics were called to the home on Argyle St about 6.30pm, according to a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman.

He said two crews attended the scene, where the fire was contained within the kitchen.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which started in the oven, and remained at the scene until about 7pm.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics attended and assessed an occupant, but there were no injuries.

He said paramedics remained at the scene on standby for the firefighters, but no treatment was required.

