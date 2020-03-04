Program gets kids off the couch to improve health

LOCAL organisation Outward Bound, which runs programs across the Northern Rivers and nationally, is helping get kids off the couch and away from the screen in a bid to improve kids mental and physical health.

Using outdoor facilities located in Uki Valley and Paddys Flat on the Northern Rivers, Outdoor Bound has developed a series of programs for kids and schools which help develop their leadership, resilience and sense of self.

Centred around physical exercise, these programs commonly see participants camping outdoors, preparing their own food and performing team-bonding activities as well as other events like canoeing or abseiling.

At a time when the most recent report from the New South Wales Health department see one in four children likely to be overweight or obese while 75 per cent of mental health problems begin before the age of 25 according to Beyond Blue, programs like this are becoming important.

Lisa Flower, who works with Outward Bound as an Adventure Learning Imagineer, says that the outdoor program has shown a propensity to help participants in those areas.

"It's totally a mental health enabler, it helps people overcome a lot of those hurdles … as far as mental health goes it's definitely great for mental health, we get a lot of kids with anxiety and just coming on the program is a big challenge for them."

"But they're able to come away from the program and say 'I feel so much more confident now, I can see that I belong', that in itself that sense of belonging is really important to improving someone's mental health," Ms Flower said.

"People definitely come back fitter, there's no McDonald's or Dominos out there, they're eating nutrional food that they cook themselves, it's a really good diet full of fresh fruit and vegetables, it's certainly not sugar laden."

Outward Bound runs programs throughout school holidays and for school groups while it also does additional programs for at-risk people, working professionals, graduates and adults.