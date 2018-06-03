'Outstanding' thesis earns top honour at graduation

Dr Rachel Murray received her doctoral thesis. During her PhD, Rachel worked with researchers from the Universitys Centre for Coastal Biogeochemistry under the Centres Director, Professor Bradley Eyre.

Dr Rachel Murray received her doctoral thesis. During her PhD, Rachel worked with researchers from the Universitys Centre for Coastal Biogeochemistry under the Centres Director, Professor Bradley Eyre. Marc Stapelberg

THREE years researching nitrous oxide knee-deep in the mangrove and estuary systems of far north Queensland has paid off for SCU graduate Rachel Murray.

The insights gained from using a new approach of continuous real-time monitoring of nitrous oxide led the PhD researcher to produce work worthy of being awarded the university's highest accolade for an outstanding thesis, the Chancellor's Medal, at Friday's Southern Cross graduation ceremony.

Her thesis titled 'N₂O cycling in vegetated estuaries: Insights from continuous, real time N₂O measurements and isotopomer analysis' explored the powerful, enduring greenhouse gas and investigated the role of estuarine areas in the global N2O budget.

"It's really awesome and I really appreciate they liked my thesis,” Ms Murray said.

"I put lot of work into it, so it's wonderful to get that kind of recognition. I feel really proud.”

By using a unique method of advanced spectrometres to take continuous samples of the nitrous oxide, Ms Murray was able to gather more data than otherwise.

"The data told us exactly where the nitrous oxide was coming from,” she said.

"In the mangroves we found that nitrous oxide could actually be consumed which is uncommon to observe in coastal areas.”

During her PhD, Ms Murray worked with researchers from the University's Centre for Coastal Biogeochemistry under the Centre's Director, Professor Bradley Eyre.

The American scientist, now known as Dr Rachel Murray, already had two degrees under her belt - a bachelor in geology and a master's in climate science, before relocating to Australia from the US five years ago to pursue postgraduate research at the SCU Lismore campus.

About 165 SCU students graduated across two ceremonies in the Whitebrook Theatre at the Lismore campus.

Six Doctors of Philosophy were awarded, along with two Doctors of Business Administration and among the accolades, a University Medal was awarded to Kate Bradshaw for her high standard of academic achievement in her Bachelor of Science with First Class Honours degree.