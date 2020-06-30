’Outstanding’ students in line for top awards

FINALISTS: Myles Wellman and Zoe Leadbeatter-O'Reilly are two finalists in the NSW Training Awards NSW Training Awards for the North Coast & Mid North Coast Regional sector.

FINALISTS: Myles Wellman and Zoe Leadbeatter-O'Reilly are two finalists in the NSW Training Awards NSW Training Awards for the North Coast & Mid North Coast Regional sector.

MYLES WELLMAN and Zoe Leadbeatter-O’Reilly are top of the class after being named as finalists in the NSW Training Awards for the North Coast and Mid North Coast Regional Sector.

From St John’s College Woodlawn, Myles Wellman is nominated for School Based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year award while Zoe Leadbeatter-O’Reilly VET in Schools Student of the Year award.

Both Mr Wellman and Ms Leadbeatter-O’Reilly agree they are honoured to be nominated for their respective awards.

“I feel pretty privileged to have been nominate for it especially by school, it’s nice to be getting your name out there and receive the recognition,” Mr Wellman said.

“I feel very grateful to have my excellence recognised in a subject that I am very passionate about and I am also very excited to see what could come out of this,” Ms Leadbeatter-O’Reilly said.

COOK: Zoe Leadbeatter-O'Reilly is nominated for the VET in Schools Student of the Year award at the NSW Training Awards for the North Coast & Mid North Coast Regional sector.

Agriculture studies are miles away from hospitality studies but they have been lifetime passions for the pair.

“I’ve been bought up on a farm and have a real passion for agriculture so that’s where I thought the school-based traineeship would help,” Mr Wellman said.

“I love food, I love cooking food and food brings people together so to have such a fun and interesting way to learn … I love how practical and hands on it is,” Ms Leadbeatter-O’Reilly said.

VET Co-ordinator at St John’s College, Tanya Pearson, said the school was exceptionally proud of the two students.

“We’re very proud, these two students have always shown outstanding effort in the subjects they’ve chosen in particular their VET subjects and we’re really excited to see what the outcome is for sure,” Ms Pearson said.

FARMER: Myles Wellman is nominated for the School-Based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year Award for NSW Training Awards for the North Coast & Mid North Coast Regional sector.

Mr Wellman and Ms Leadbeatter-O’Reilly are hoping the awards will help them in their future career paths.

“I think at the moment, I’d like to go study at uni but I am not really sure on the pathway, I want to get more of an in-depth knowledge of agriculture, the basics behind it and how to become really effective in agriculture,” Mr Wellman said.

“I am currently employed in the hospitality industry so it’s helped me a lot … in the future, I am a very active person … so my end goal would be to combine food and hospitality with sport and being active,” Ms Leadbeatter-O’Reilly said.

The awards will be announced on June 30 on NSW Training Awards Facebook page.