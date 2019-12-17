‘Outstanding’ efforts from two Northern Rivers students

Two local students were among those who were awarded First in Course 2019.

TWO Northern Rivers students have been acknowledged for their “extraordinary academic achievement” after obtaining first place in a HSC course.

Tamra Degotardi from Xavier Catholic College Ballina came first in Retail Services Examination, while Alejandra Paredez Paredes Trinity Catholic College Lismore came first in Italian Beginners.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Education Minister Sarah Mitchell congratulated the students and said finishing first in one of the 119 courses was an outstanding accomplishment.

“These students have worked extremely hard and put in countless hours of effort and study, and they should be very proud of their remarkable academic achievements,” Ms Berejiklian said.

More than 66,000 students completed their HSC this year.

A total of 7500 students studied one or more HSC courses throughout the year and 55,000 students are eligible for an ATAR.

Ms Mitchell also commended the students who received recognition on the Merit List for All Round Achievers, Top Achievers and Distinguished Achievers.

“Congratulations to the 1449 students who received the All Rounder Achievers award this year, for scoring in the highest band in at least 10 units of study,” Ms Mitchell said.

“A further 790 students received Top Achievers and 17,123 on the Distinguished Achievers List.”

“Our experienced and dedicated NSW teachers, along with family and friends have supported and encouraged these young people to achieve the highest possible result in an HSC course,” Ms Mitchell said.

HSC students who sat at least one exam will today receive their results by SMS, email and online.