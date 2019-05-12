Outrun breast cancer

CHRISTINE Stephens and Katie Crosby celebrated a special moment of triumph on Sunday when Mrs Stephens completed the 4.5km Mother's Day Classic run with her close friend by her side.

"Two and a half months ago I couldn't get out of bed,” Mrs Stephens said.

"I'm recovering from a pretty major car accident where I had a pretty severe injury after being hit by a truck travelling at 80km/h. I'm lucky to be here today and I was in chronic pain for a year and a half and so this is my rehab.

"This is my first run since that and I'm also a cancer survivor.

"I had thyroid cancer from when I was 20 so I am 17 years cancer free, so today I am running for all the cancer survivors and all the ones that lost their battle and for everyone who wants to get up everyday and make a change in their life.

"Katie is an experienced runner who inspired me through the run, she pushes me, she was better than any app I have ever plugged in before. She is telling me, 'right, at the next poll you are going to breathe and then after that you are running home all the way, girl'.”

Ms Crosby said: "I just really wanted to support my friend in achieving something, from not being able to get out of bed to a fun run.”

The seventh Mother's Day Classic in Ballina took place at Missingham Park and is the part of the biggest national fundraiser for cancer research.

Event co-ordinator Joe Parker said they had raised $70,000 since the Ballina run started.

"For most people it's a nice way to celebrate Mother's Day and so they pay their registration fee and come along, dress up in pink and all fees will be donated,” she said.

"We had 200 register but we usually get get at least another hundred walk up.”

Mother and daughter duo Sue Ellen Johns and Zoe Macris completed the run in matching shirts.

"It's great to get the community together for a purpose and it shows that everyone can come together to support something that is hard for a lot of people,” Sue Ellen said.