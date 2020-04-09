Outrageous reason ‘petulant’ woman breached quarantine

A NSW woman who breached COVID 19 quarantine orders twice in Brisbane, including once because the hotel wasn't providing fresh towels daily, has been fined $2000.

Anna Carter, 45, arrived in Brisbane via train on April 7 and was ordered to spend a week in quarantine at the Ibis hotel at the airport.

Later that night she was found at the Fortitude Valley train station.

When confronted by officers she said she was seeking a bandaid for a blister on her foot.

Carter was given a $1,300 on-the-spot fine and taken back to her hotel.

The next day she was again found in Fortitude Valley.

She told police she had checked out that morning because the "hotel was not replacing the towels on a daily basis."

Strict quarantine measures have been put in place to stop the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

She was arrested and taken to the Brisbane watchouse where she was charged with failing to comply with a COVID-19 -direction

The offence carries a maximum penalty of a $13,300 fine.

Carter appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court via video link this morning wearing a surgical mask.

She pleaded guilty.

Magistrate Stephen Courtney said "general deterrence looms large" in the case.

"The whole community is rightly concerned about the consequences of the COVID 19 pandemic," he said

"The potential for death and illness in Queensland is well demonstrated by what has occurred overseas.

"The offending is serious ..: because significant effort and expenses has been gone to because of people like Ms Carter.

"Because the community can't be confident that people will do the right thing."

He said Carter's offending was "compounded" because she got a ticket the day before for the same offence.

"Her conduct was petulant and selfish," he said.

But taking into account her early guilty plea and the 21 hours she'd spent in custody he reduced the fine to $2,000.

He said he would have ordinarily fined her $3,000.

A conviction was recorded.

It was unclear how Carter would return to her hotel.

Originally published as Outrageous reason 'petulant' woman breached quarantine